New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Manawanui Sinks After Running Aground Near Samoa
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
409 views • 7 months ago

New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Manawanui Sinks After Running Aground Near Samoa. Fire was coming from it as it sank.

New Zealand has lost a large auxiliary ship, the Manawanui, with a displacement of over 5,000 tons.

The ship ran aground off the coast of Samoa, caught fire and sank to the bottom. The crew was evacuated.

The HMNZS Manawanui, a New Zealand Navy vessel, sank this morning after running aground on a reef near the southern coast of Upolu, Samoa, last night and catching fire.

Maritime Component Commander Commodore Shane Arnell confirmed that all 75 crew members and passengers aboard the HMNZS Manawanui were safely evacuated. They are now receiving support either in Samoa or on nearby vessels.

Here is HMNZS Manawanui commander 'Yvonne Gray' and her crew after being recued.
It was her first ship command in her naval career.

Link write about her and photo:

https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/yorkshire-woman-takes-command-of-royal-new-zealand-navy-ship/

A Link to an article and more about this accident:

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/350441671/challenging-rescue-hmnzs-manawanui-crew-described-currents-wind-pushing-life


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
Related videos
More from Brighteon
