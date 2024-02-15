BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Redpill EP48: The Book of Revelation Is The Ultimate Love Letter
69 views • 02/15/2024

The book of Revelation is about the revealing of Jesus Christ not about the revealing of the Antichrist. It is not a book about predictions for the future, it is the winding and weaving together of all the prophecies in the Old Testament. It is God's plan for the redemption of mankind and the rebuilding & restoration of Eden. It is not only a book about longsuffering, patience, & Justice - but ultimately about God's love for us & Jesus' love for his bride. It is the ultimate love letter. It has dragons and scorpions, angels and demons - the ultimate battle of good vs. evil & the triumph of the righteous King who claims his bride. The best part: they live happily ever after. The major difference is this is not a made-up story it's not about one man & one woman, but everyone partakes in this love story. Watch the War on Our Children Free for a week here: https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1753518666056867866


https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep48/


For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC


https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com


kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24the book of revelationvalentines dayisaiah 53preterismisaiah 9love letterjesus in the old testamentrevelation red pillpost millennialprophesies of jesuspsalm 35
