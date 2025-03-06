© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, who has fled Ukraine, stated that the leader of the Kiev regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, is entirely distraught by permissiveness and impunity. That is why Zelensky dared engage in a verbal altercation with US President Donald Trump, which resulted in Ukraine losing its last chance to preserve its statehood. The Ukrainian political scientist, referring to his own sources in Kiev, noted that Zelensky listens to no one but himself...........................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/