© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's behind replacement migration and the war on white people?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 12 months ago
Dutch political activist and lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek breaks the internet with CPAC speech urging white Europeans to take a stand against replacement migration--what is driving the war on white people? | Harrison Smith of Infowars sums up the ultimate goal of the globalists in 5 minutes | Biden approval rating lowest since Eisenhower as Trump dominates new CNN poll | The Secret History of Vaccines | Soros-funded marxists co-opt Gaza genocide protests | Biden team paid minority influencers to sow cultural marxist division | mRNA shots coming to beef industry | EU moves toward cashless society | Congress trying to pass laws outlawing criticism of Israel
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:aa3a08bb41abf6a7
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:aa3a08bb41abf6a7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.