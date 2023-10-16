BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Battle in Verbovo - Russian Paratroopers Eliminated over Two Dozen Fighters, with Several Saved Taken as Prisoners
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
126 views • 10/16/2023

During the assault on the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Verbovo, the 247th Airborne Regiment of the Russian VDV (airborne) captured personnel from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During this battle, the paratroopers eliminated over two dozen fighters, with several taken as prisoners, thereby saving their lives.

On the Zaporozhye front, dozens of Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners have been taken in recent days. As seen in the footage, they are well-equipped.

Many of the prisoners claim they were conscripted, don't want to fight, and won't do so anymore, but during interrogations, it often becomes apparent that they are not conscripts at all.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
