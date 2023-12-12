Create New Account
The IRS is the most "woke" anti-white and pro LGBTQIA+ organization in America (Full)
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Treasury created the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (ODEIA) whose goal is to “advance equity in all of Treasury’s work, including engaging with diverse communities throughout the country and identifying and mitigating barriers to accessing benefits and opportunities with the Department.”

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon will show you how the “woke”, anti-white, and LGBTQIA+ policy has affected the IRS staffing policy, creating an anti-white agency and why this is a good thing for your freedom!  

Peymon, for over 30 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 27 years, has helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. Take the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on our website, FreedomLawSchool.org

