Erdogan Has Found A Way To Take Revenge On Putin, Who Harshly Humiliated Him At The Forum ARMY-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When you observe the activities of world leaders, you are once again convinced that politics - is a dirty business. And there is no code of honor and dignity in this business. You can be betrayed and framed at any moment. So while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to improve relations with Vladimir Putin, his son-in-law Selchuk Bayraktar, who is also the head of the Turkish company 'Baykar', has made another unfriendly step towards Moscow.
***************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN