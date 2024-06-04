RT News June 4, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 4, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
India’s ruling BJP party and its coalition of allies are in the lead as preliminary results are in for the world’s largest election. Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter is removed from a flight in New York by US authorities without any explanation as he was en route to Russia. As battles rage in the Donbass, the EU still has its sights set on the region’s lucrative lithium deposits, a metal crucial for the European economy and green energy development.