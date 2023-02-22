'Less Cash Back': Latest IRS Records Reveal Shocking Dip In Refund Size This Year!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epoch Times reports, both tax experts and the IRS have predicted that Americans' tax refunds this year will be smaller than last year, according to the latest IRS update on tax filing data. According to the latest IRS data, the average refund amount was $1,997 as of Feb. 10. A year ago, the average refund amount was $2,323, which is 14 percent lower.