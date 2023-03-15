Unfolding the Prophecy of Amos Part 3 The Correlations to the Fall of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The book of Amos and it's relevance to our modern day world. There are ancient connections to be examined to several Torah portions and there are modern day connections to the disintegration of society happening all around us. Do we have eyes to see and ears to hear?
HEART OF THE TRIBES
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Robert: [email protected]
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/heartofthetribe - this group is just informational in nature to keep up with Heart of the Tribes as a whole.
#torah #commandments #yah #yahuah #yahusha #messiah #narrowpath #peculiar #heaven #sabbath #gospel #faith #yhvh #wisdom #prayer #scripture #encouragement #hope #truth #peace #youtube #youtuber #new #subscribe #live #livestream #like #motivation #video #viral #bible #setapart #mercy #kindness #love #hebrew #forgiveness #salvation #believe #trust #worship #obedience #bornagain #righteousness #sacrifice #passover #pesach #feastsofthelord #moedim #blood #bloodofjesus #bloodofmessiah #atonement #amos #judgement #fallofamerica #greed #justiceShow less