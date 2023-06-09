Rep Byron Donalds: Bidens Illegally moved $$ with Criminal Intent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Byron Donalds: "After reading the FBI FD-1023 form, the American people should know it also stipulates that according to the confidential human source, money was moved through several accounts to get to Joe Biden.
To clarify, money was MOVED ON PURPOSE through multiple accounts to get to Biden.
