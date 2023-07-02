Is Cancer METABOLIC or Genetic? SHOCKING REAL CAUSE. Dr. Seyfried. PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you listen to first hour (or 20 min) you will know more about CANCER RECOVERY than 99% of the US population. 4:30 min: ALL cancer cells depend on fermentation without oxygen for energy. Fermentation. No oxygen. When you oxygenate the body, it kills cancer cells.
5:15 minutes: Highly processed carbohydrate foods are killing Americans.
Is cancer METABOLIC or GENETIC? You decide. Deep Dive with Dr. Thomas Seyfried & Jesse Chappus. FULL 3 Hour Interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jiLc1GbidhM
Science Reveals the SHOCKING REAL CAUSE of Cancer & the Protocol to STARVE IT | Dr. Thomas Seyfried. "Dr. Seyfried is Professor of Biology at Boston College, and received his Ph.D. in Genetics and Biochemistry. He has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and is author of the book, Cancer as a Metabolic Disease: On the Origin, Management, and Prevention of Cancer."
General cancer healing steps include: 1.) no processed carbs and reduce overall carbs. 2.) intermittent fasting. 3.) low-dose coconut oil (or MCT oil) with food. 4.) reduce parasite load with natural herbs and/or low-dose chlorine dioxide, low-dose ivermectin, low-dose fenbendazole and/or more.
