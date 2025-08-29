BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Fight for Medical Freedom in Texas
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
102 followers
20 views • 2 weeks ago

Texas is at the forefront of the fight for medical freedom! With the push for decentralized medicine and new nutrition education in medical schools, the power is shifting back to the people. Bureaucrats won’t decide your care—citizens and informed professionals will. This battle challenges the status quo and puts patient choice first.


Watch the latest interview to see how Texas is redefining healthcare and protecting your medical rights.


#MedicalFreedom #DecentralizedMedicine #TexasHealthcare #HealthInnovation


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

healthmike adamsbrighteon highlights
