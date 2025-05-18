HOW BIG PHARMA ⚕ GOVERNMENTS ⅋ FAKE SCIENCE 🌐 ENGINEERED A GLOBAL DECEPTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dive into a riveting discussion where Garry Lineham, Jason Van Blerk & Dr. Bryan Ardis unravel medical mysteries surrounding COVID-19, challenging traditional beliefs about viruses and treatments. Together they explore the potential of natural remedies like nicotine in counteracting COVID-19 symptoms and shed light on medical industry practices. Learn the significance of nicotine in alleviating long COVID-19 effects and discover historical insights into diseases like AIDS and rabies and offers groundbreaking perspectives on understanding and addressing modern health challenges, especially those posed by the pandemic.
Video Timestamps
0:00 - Unveiling Medical Misinformation and Alternative Health Solutions.
4:18 - An Adjustment Transforms a Baby's Life.
11:39 - Education and Misconceptions in the Medical Field.
20:01 - Cholesterol Drugs Linked to Aphasia in Billionaire Patient.
24:35 - Challenging Virus Existence Through Historical Language and Definitions.
30:13 - Unveiling Medical Deception and the Origins of Viral Lies.
36:43 - Nicotine's Role in Immunity Against COVID-19.
48:19 - Questioning Water Safety and Health Narratives.
56:05 - Connections Between Viruses, Snake Venom, and Medical Treatments.
1:00:44 - Exploring Long Covid Symptoms and Their Controversial Diagnoses.
1:06:57 - Venom, Spike Proteins, and Neurodegenerative Diseases.
1:10:29 - Nicotine's Surprising Role in Restoring Senses Post-COVID.
1:14:44 - Venom, Lymphatic Health, and Long Covid Recovery.
1:18:34 - Debunking Nicotine Addiction Myths and Exploring Organic Alternatives.
1:26:16 - Nicotine Patches as a Remedy for Long Covid Symptoms.
1:30:19 - Challenging Health Norms and Empowering Self-Healing.
1:35:51 - Criticism and Validation of Dr. Bryan Ardis's Research.
1:39:13 - Controversial Claims About COVID-19, DNA Plasmids, and Health Remedies.
1:46:16 - Natural Remedies for Venom-Induced Blood Clots in COVID Patients.
1:50:04 - Transmission of Bacteria and Yeast Through Intimate Contact.
1:53:10 - Debating COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines, and Conspiracy Theories.
1:58:23 - Empowering Natural Healing Over Prescription Dependency.
