Dive into a riveting discussion where Garry Lineham, Jason Van Blerk & Dr. Bryan Ardis unravel medical mysteries surrounding COVID-19, challenging traditional beliefs about viruses and treatments. Together they explore the potential of natural remedies like nicotine in counteracting COVID-19 symptoms and shed light on medical industry practices. Learn the significance of nicotine in alleviating long COVID-19 effects and discover historical insights into diseases like AIDS and rabies and offers groundbreaking perspectives on understanding and addressing modern health challenges, especially those posed by the pandemic.





Video Timestamps





0:00 - Unveiling Medical Misinformation and Alternative Health Solutions.

4:18 - An Adjustment Transforms a Baby's Life.

11:39 - Education and Misconceptions in the Medical Field.

20:01 - Cholesterol Drugs Linked to Aphasia in Billionaire Patient.

24:35 - Challenging Virus Existence Through Historical Language and Definitions.

30:13 - Unveiling Medical Deception and the Origins of Viral Lies.

36:43 - Nicotine's Role in Immunity Against COVID-19.

48:19 - Questioning Water Safety and Health Narratives.

56:05 - Connections Between Viruses, Snake Venom, and Medical Treatments.

1:00:44 - Exploring Long Covid Symptoms and Their Controversial Diagnoses.

1:06:57 - Venom, Spike Proteins, and Neurodegenerative Diseases.

1:10:29 - Nicotine's Surprising Role in Restoring Senses Post-COVID.

1:14:44 - Venom, Lymphatic Health, and Long Covid Recovery.

1:18:34 - Debunking Nicotine Addiction Myths and Exploring Organic Alternatives.

1:26:16 - Nicotine Patches as a Remedy for Long Covid Symptoms.

1:30:19 - Challenging Health Norms and Empowering Self-Healing.

1:35:51 - Criticism and Validation of Dr. Bryan Ardis's Research.

1:39:13 - Controversial Claims About COVID-19, DNA Plasmids, and Health Remedies.

1:46:16 - Natural Remedies for Venom-Induced Blood Clots in COVID Patients.

1:50:04 - Transmission of Bacteria and Yeast Through Intimate Contact.

1:53:10 - Debating COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines, and Conspiracy Theories.

1:58:23 - Empowering Natural Healing Over Prescription Dependency.









Visit our website: https://humangarage.net

To learn more: https://linktr.ee/humangarage

Visit our Shop: https://humangarage.net/shop/

PowerCurc: https://humangarage.net/product/power...

Fascial Flow: https://humangarage.net/product/fasci...

Fascial Foundation: https://humangarage.net/product/fasci...

Fascial Fuel: https://humangarage.net/product/fasci...

Fascial Sweet: https://humangarage.net/product/fasci...

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





LINKS

SUPPORT US - FEATURED PARTNERS & AFFILIATES

Using our partner & affiliate links help support our mission to empower over a billion people worldwide to heal themselves & help their communities. Your continued support enables us to create free content and classes.

https://humangarage.net/products-we-u...





About Us & Our Mission: https://humangarage.net/our-mission/

Media Requests & Partnerships: https://humangarage.net/media-requests/

Donate: https://pages.donately.com/humangarag...

Blog: https://humangarage.net/blog/

Podcasts: https://humangarage.net/podcast-page/

Join our newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/hgtuningin





Socials

TikTok: / humangarage

Instagram: / humangarage

YouTube: / @humangarage

Facebook Group: / humangarage

Private Facebook Group: / humangarage





Source: https://youtu.be/sM6D9IE6Ei0





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ue4a9





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html





https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine