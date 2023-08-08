A man found little kittens in a shed! He was shocked to learn that they were not cats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just Live
Apr 29, 2023
The babies were so cute and fluffy, like lumps of cotton wool, that the man could not stand it and took the babies to himself. Gray, tiny and very touching, they became very dear to him.
He sheltered the babies and replaced their mother, fed them milk and put them to bed.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BO4MrQ2LPF4