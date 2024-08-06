Recap - Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing is what it seems.
If you like what I am doing and want to contribute, I have listed links below. Everything I do will always be free. However, if you feel the call, the links are below and I would be beyond grateful:
Buy Me A Cup of Coffee:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/keithselin
Donorbox:
https://donorbox.org/red-pill-universe
Bitcoin:
18hBy8KiBTQEZgntgrNnSHcYfHfhk8WWqh
Ethereum:
0x6c65eF7AA7c070986F825d139Cb07080e0F57531
Solana:
4KGinQr7Cj5SnDz3jegZRLuofsiB4HhYHVS1xhKgncsW
Doge:
DP5XKujqSGZsbQ43TZTiyVGGab8WCbMGhZ
Shiba Inu:
0x6c65eF7AA7c070986F825d139Cb07080e0F57531