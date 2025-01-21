© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive defeat of enemy armored vehicles and infantry near the Velyka (Bolshaya) Novosyolka cauldron
During the combat work to defeat the AFU group near the almost encircled Bolshaya Novosyolka in the South Donetsk direction, the fighters of the Vostok group destroyed two self-propelled artillery units, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, engineering equipment and AFU personnel.