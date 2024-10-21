© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weird exchange btwn Sucharit Bhakdi & Senator Ron Johnson @SenRonJohnsonUS.
Bhakdi says we need to draw attention to the fact the C19 jabs are unlawful (true/reasonable), but then RoJo responds "people literally don't want to know." He then starts talking about pesticides?
This clip is taken from a recent panel discussion moderated by Charles Kovess. Sucharit Bhakdi is a retired Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology and Immunology and former Chair of the Institute of Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz.
Ron Johnson is a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin.