WEEKLY WAR REPORT | The Wrecking Crew Arrives at the FBI
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
89 views • 1 week ago

John Michael Chambers details the long-awaited, surgical purge of the deep state's most entrenched operatives. With Cash Patel now installed as FBI Director by Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump, the storm has moved from covert to overt.

This is not a political shuffle; it is a military-grade cleanup operation. High-ranking FBI officials like Brian Driscoll, Michael Feinberg, and Walter Giardina have been removed for treasonous activities, including covering up J6 black ops, burying Epstein evidence, running foreign-backed surveillance on the Trump circle, and compiling dossiers on MAGA supporters for potential detainment.

Keywords
donald trumppolitical corruptionillegal surveillancetruth movementgovernment accountabilityepstein cover-upmilitary operationdeep state purgekash patelmaga targetingjustice restorationfbi cleanupbrian driscollmichael feinbergwalter giardinaj6 black opstreason removaldeep state removallaw enforcement reformstrategic takedown
