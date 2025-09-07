WEEKLY WAR REPORT | The Wrecking Crew Arrives at the FBI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Michael Chambers details the long-awaited, surgical purge of the deep state's most entrenched operatives. With Cash Patel now installed as FBI Director by Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump, the storm has moved from covert to overt.
This is not a political shuffle; it is a military-grade cleanup operation. High-ranking FBI officials like Brian Driscoll, Michael Feinberg, and Walter Giardina have been removed for treasonous activities, including covering up J6 black ops, burying Epstein evidence, running foreign-backed surveillance on the Trump circle, and compiling dossiers on MAGA supporters for potential detainment.