Transvestites depicting the Last Supper - at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris, displays the Collapse of Civilization and Christian Culture - part 1

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris demonstrated the collapse of civilization and Christian culture in Western Europe, with transvestites depicting the Last Supper, writes the Greek portal pronews.gr.

The portal also features an angry comment from MEP Marion Maréchal, the niece of Marine Le Pen, who watched the opening ceremony with her children. It publishes her tweet, where she addresses all Christians around the world who are watching the opening ceremony of the games and feel insulted by "this parody of the Last Supper."

Know that it is not France speaking, but a leftist minority ready for any provocation.

Showing the image comparison of the Last Supper.



