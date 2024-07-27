BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Transvestites depicting the Last Supper - at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony in Paris, displays the Collapse of Civilization and Christian Culture - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
331 views • 9 months ago

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris demonstrated the collapse of civilization and Christian culture in Western Europe, with transvestites depicting the Last Supper, writes the Greek portal pronews.gr.

The portal also features an angry comment from MEP Marion Maréchal, the niece of Marine Le Pen, who watched the opening ceremony with her children. It publishes her tweet, where she addresses all Christians around the world who are watching the opening ceremony of the games and feel insulted by "this parody of the Last Supper."

Know that it is not France speaking, but a leftist minority ready for any provocation.

Showing the image comparison of the Last Supper.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainefrancecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy