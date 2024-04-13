BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Run for Him: Pursuing Jesus & Shedding the Old Self
04/13/2024

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Strong Message Today about Pursuing Christ

Brother Larry's message emphasizes the importance of pursuing Jesus Christ with diligence and intentionality, likening it to running a race. He draws from Ephesians 4 to highlight the need to shed the "old self" and embrace righteousness and holiness in Christ. Larry emphasizes the importance of truthfulness, controlling anger, avoiding stealing and unwholesome talk, and practicing forgiveness and compassion. He urges listeners to focus on spiritual growth through reading, listening to sermons, meditating on the word, Christ's return, and salvation's cost. He emphasizes God's sovereignty and encourages trust and faith amidst life's challenges, ending with a call to surrender to God and trust in His love and care.

spiritual growthend of daysanger managementpastor larrypursuing jesus christrunning the race of faithshedding the old selfrighteousness and holiness in christtruthfulness and integrityavoiding stealing and unwholesome talkpracticing forgiveness and compassionreading christian bookslistening to sermons
