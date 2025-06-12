TV STAR'S GRANDDAUGHTER STROKES OUT AT WHITE HOUSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 20, 2025 – Dr. Oz’s granddaughter Philo collapsed during his White House swearing-in ceremony but quickly recovered. Her mother Daphne Oz praised President Trump for comforting the children and thanked White House medical staff. The incident was minor, with the family later dining at the Navy mess hall. Trump personally spent time with the kids at the Resolute Desk, giving them gifts. Daphne also commended her father Dr. Oz’s medical expertise, referencing his past emergency assistance on a flight. The episode ended without serious consequences.