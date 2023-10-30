BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
dragons fly circles around fighter jets at airshow
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
1012 views • 10/30/2023

Jeff Snyder


Oct 29, 2023


Dragon army of AI drones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6D1rj9Vg1ko&t=0s


We are surrounded by the borg swarm, assimilation is imminent

https://youtu.be/kkn4PHY1FoU


Custodian files

https://youtu.be/IODm1jlqdrc


Woodbury fire original video

https://youtu.be/ogHl1_IvbIo


Mr mbb33 Woodbury fire with zoom and contrast on aerial vehicle

https://youtu.be/LSuTzIpvDKM


Plasma powered Thunderbird source video

https://youtu.be/_ldUGg0R7uA


Plasma powered Thunderbird with zoom and contrast on aerial vehicle

https://youtu.be/s0tR0ne4w0Y


How cubes and Spheres influence winter fire season

https://youtu.be/iJz5W_Jc0X4


Stairway in the sky by Joe imbriano with UAP at 9:31

https://youtu.be/sRX3Y-fdSUA


UAP over military base via Joe imbriano -Fullerton informer stairs in the sky video

https://youtu.be/5sqGaxXwG14


ShadowCraft and cloud tenders by deadeye customs

https://youtu.be/fXXp-i0M7Xk


Riders on the Storm

https://youtu.be/BddP_RVyoyQ


Stellar cores? Space force? God's army?

https://youtu.be/tTP4czgr2rw


Invisible anti-gravity craft part 1

https://youtu.be/F3zazQTQHxQ


 invisible anti-gravity Craft part 2

https://youtu.be/b644yeGt4Vg


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFQIiGQ9eEI


artificial intelligencedronesairshowdragonscirclesfighter jetsjeff snyder
