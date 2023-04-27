Moldovan MP Alexander Nesterovsky - Tore apart the NATO paper Flag and doused another with 'Blood' in a public Protest against the Bloc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moldovan MP Douses NATO Flag In ‘Blood’
Moldovan MP Alexander Nesterovsky tore apart the NATO flag and doused it with "blood" in a public protest against the bloc.
“This blood symbolizes the blood of children and those citizens who were killed by NATO,” he said. “I hope the people will support us, and NATO members will understand that they have no place in our peaceful and blessed country.”