BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #18

As we continue in Revelation, chapter 12 we are still between the sixth and seventh Trumpet Judgements, as John continues to define the players involved in the Great Tribulation. We meet the beautiful pregnant woman who is instrumental to God's final plan, and we also get a closer look at her arch rival, as John fully describes Satan's identity. Additionally, John provides the historical relationship between Satan and Israel, and how angry he becomes when he doesn't get his way.

