HOME school For Puppies l EP04. Bitters of Doggo Life

Kritter Klub





Mar 31, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





Now, it's time the munchkins learn how the world works! Guys... the world out there is no easy. You gotta WEAN!





More videos about ‘HOME school for puppies’: • HOME School for Puppies





#Kritterklub #puppies #dog #dogadoption





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-n0FVZzGakQ