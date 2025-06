Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





May 31, 2023





NATO will commence its largest air exercise in history, called “Air Defender 2023” on June 12. The event will involve the air forces of 25 nations. The NATO countries have given almost all they can give to Ukraine, and yet, Ukraine is still losing. But there’s a problem: Russia has not attacked NATO. Moreover, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. So, in order for NATO to come into the conflict, there has to be some action or event, that would “justify” NATO entering the fight That just might be on June 12, 2023.





00:00 - Kitchens Being Warned

05:21 - World War 3 Potential Kick-Off Dates

08:18 - NATO “Exercise” Covering for Real Attack

12:35 - Creating an “incident”

15:06 - The Three Scenarios

23:40 - Active Prophecies

26:40 - The Fall of America

29:04 - Joseph’s Kitchen





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2r4iss-will-nato-start-war-with-russia-june-12-22-05312023.html