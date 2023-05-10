BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Why you should fear a DOLLAR COLLAPSE…not the banks
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
617 views • 05/10/2023

Glenn Beck


May 9, 2023


There’s no denying that America’s banking system (and in general, our entire economy) is in turmoil. But does that mean you should pull all your money from the nation’s biggest banks? No. At least, Glenn doesn’t think so, and he explains why in this clip. Rather, Glenn says, it’s the collapse of the dollar that should truly worry us all. He explains how — thanks to disastrous policymaking from both our federal government and the Federal Reserve — the value of the U.S. dollar is massively sinking. So, how will that affect YOU? Watch this clip to find out…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1M55Q-8pJ4

Keywords
collapseamericafeareconomyfedfederal reservedollarglenn beckbanksfederal governmentfinancedisastrous policymakingkeep money in the banks
