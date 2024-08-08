Hitler's Wonder Weapons: German UFOs in Antarctica 卐

This video explores the mysterious realm of advanced German technology during World War II. Vladimir Terziski delves into secret projects and cutting-edge innovations, including flying saucers and other advanced technologies. He also discusses the reported evacuation of NS German personnel to Antarctica at the war's end, where it is believed that they continued their technological advancements in secret.





Original video at: VLADIMIR TERZISKI LECTURE GERMAN SAUCERS (1992) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1UdieYL16Xur/





SEE ALSO: Neu Schwabenland: Hitler’s Secret Base in Antarctica 卐 https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/antarctica:fbb https://www.bitchute.com/video/p1rNybfmOPVj/





