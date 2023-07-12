FBI Director Wray is visibly upset as Matt Gaetz calls him out for protecting the Biden crime family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz enters Hunter Biden smoking-gun WhatsApp message into Congressional record, then EXPOSES FBI Dir Wray about it UNDER OATH during testimony.
FBI Director Wray gets visibly upset after Matt Gaetz calls him out to his face for protecting the Biden crime family by reading a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese official.
"You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?"
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1679147711273095168?s=20