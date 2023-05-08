BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Race Is On To Arrest Someone Soon | On The Fringe
79 views • 05/08/2023

So many things are coming to a head including the attack against Trump. Oddly, there seem to be sooo many things that still need to happen regarding both sides. Be mindful of a FF meant to clog news cycles for Wednesday. Bad Biden news is coming out on that day assuming the deep state is not able to do something to distract.


Keywords
newsdan radiostyledeep statedaily newswwg1wgathe great awakeningthe stormpatriot newsdeepstatehold the lineonthefringeon the fringe
