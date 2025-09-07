BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sustainable Living 101 - Stop Flirting with Disaster
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
19 followers
0
24 views • 1 week ago

People who want to change their lives for the better often still head down very toxic paths, switching from one addiction to another, or two or three. All that really does is delay the inevitable, which is a miserable health outcome involving endless pitfalls, surgeries, medications, prolonged sicknesses, and a shortened lifespan. What to do? Tune into this episode of the Dopamine Revolution to find out. 

https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management

Keywords
stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
