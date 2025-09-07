Sustainable Living 101 - Stop Flirting with Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People who want to change their lives for the better often still head down very toxic paths, switching from one addiction to another, or two or three. All that really does is delay the inevitable, which is a miserable health outcome involving endless pitfalls, surgeries, medications, prolonged sicknesses, and a shortened lifespan. What to do? Tune into this episode of the Dopamine Revolution to find out.
https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management