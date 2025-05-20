BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STRANGE CHEMTRAILS!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 3 months ago

During the Spring of 2025, with the cutting off of USAID funds, the CHEMTRAIL PROGRAM came to a screeching halt. I thought it was gone for good.

However, evil people have ways of circumventing funding problems. They just find another source, and in a month or so, the spraying was back. The patterns changed and the composition of the chemicals appears to have changed. I have been told that the administration is working on cutting off the supplies. We shall see what happens.

Meantime, here you can see a brief look at the strangest PATTERN I gave ever seen in my more than fifty years of watchiong this sidehow,

Keywords
geo-engineeringaviationchem-trailsculture and life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy