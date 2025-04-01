Voters Grapple with COVID-19 Legacy and Weak Options: 2025 Omaha Primary Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omaha’s April 1, 2025, primary election pits incumbents who enforced disruptive past policies against challengers who avoid the topic. Featuring five mayoral candidates, council races, and six amendments, the ballot lacks voices demanding accountability for decisions that harmed businesses and freedoms, leaving voters with flawed options.
