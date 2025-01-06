© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes talks about who controls the levers of power and how their push for meritocracy is really an effort to replace White Christians. 👀
“I don't believe in a colorblind meritocracy, or a melting pot, because what those say is that we should be ruled by foreigners.”
