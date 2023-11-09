The Remembrants - No Refund For You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/2178/the-remembrants-no-refund-for-youLyrics:
So no one told you life was gonna end this way.
Your clot you choke, you float, your life begins to fade
It's like you overdosed on being queer
Did you die from the vaccine or something you put in your rear?
But, no refund for youuuu
(when the veins start to clog)
no refund for youuuu
(when the VAIDS does the job)
no refund for youuu
(At least you're safe from the flu)
Obeyed the government's beneficent mandate
you took your final dose, things are going great
big pharma told you there'd be side effects
but they didn't tell you when you had your next
you'd be floating there dead
But, no refund for youuuu
(when the clots start to form)
no refund for youuuu
(when your cytokine's storm)
no refund for youuu
(when you're killed by a jew)
Nobody cared to save you
nobody cared to show you
and now you're in your last death throes
it was nice to know you
they'll find your naked body
all waterlogged and rotting
no-one will know what caused it
but actually we'll all know what caused it,YeeeeehYeah!
it's like you caved to pressure from your peers
but as I take the stand to read your eulogy
there's nobody heeeeere
But, no refund for youuuu
(when the veins start to clog)
no refund for youuuu
(when the VAIDS does the job)
no refund for youuu
(At least you're safe from the flu)
no refund for you
no refund for you
no refund for you
(but your safe from the flu)