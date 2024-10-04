God will render to every man according to his deeds

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. He can be reached at [email protected]

An excellent sermon from pastor Craig on God rendering back. As we read in Romans 2:6 says: Who will render to every man according to his deeds. God will render back according to what we do: whether it be good or evil.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



