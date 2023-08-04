THE SOUND OF EXPOSING PEDOS (Ozzy Osbourne's music-video Pedo Exposé)

Has Ozzy Osbourne been exposing the deep state pedo cult in his music and lyrics? After some church leaders came out against him in the mid eighties, blaming him for teenage suicides, Ozzy later returned the favour when disgraced priest Jimmy Swaggart was busted with prostitutes and porn. Releasing the song "Miracle Man" exposing the priests activities in the song. Ozzy went on to write many other songs revealing hidden secrets behind humanities woes.

This collection of video clips were put together to high light the ever growing crimes of human and child sex slavery that is being revealed to the world. Mostly by high profile wealthy politicians and corporate leaders, who need to be brought to justice. But when the justice system is also infested with these types of criminals, justice becomes almost in vain.

You have to wonder if Ozzy had some inside information into these sex cults and chose to expose this in some of his music. Some extra visuals have been added to the following clips along with the lyrics as subtitles to show the extent of these crimes. If you are familiar with Ozzy's music, then this video collection will be a treat to behold. ENJOY!

Song #1. MIRACLE MAN

written by - Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde & Bob Daisley.

Song #2. MR. TINKERTRAIN

written by - Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde & Randy Castillo.

Song #3. I JUST WANT YOU

written by - Ozzy Osbourne & J. Vallance

Song #4. PERRY MASON

written by - Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde & John Sinclair.

Song #5. PATIENT NUMBER 9

written by - Ozzy Osbourne, Andrew Wotman & Robert Trujillo.