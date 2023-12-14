Create New Account
Gaza's Crisis, Rain, Now Flooding - 1.9M Displaced Palestinians Struggle in Makeshift Tents
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

Dec. 13, 2023 - Heavy rain in parts of Gaza is bringing more despair and hardship. An estimated 1.9 million Palestinians are displaced. Many are living in makeshift tents where supplies are running dangerously low. Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports


... with no help from the world.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

