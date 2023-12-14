Gaza's Crisis, Rain, Now Flooding - 1.9M Displaced Palestinians Struggle in Makeshift Tents

Dec. 13, 2023 - Heavy rain in parts of Gaza is bringing more despair and hardship. An estimated 1.9 million Palestinians are displaced. Many are living in makeshift tents where supplies are running dangerously low. Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports
... with no help from the world.
