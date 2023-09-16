BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT IS WAGNER GROUP? - THIS IS WAGNER!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
226 views • 09/16/2023

WHAT IS A WAGNER - THIS IS WAGNER

FYI...Known since shortly after,... since deaths of Y. Prigozhin and Mr. "Wagner", 5 others, 3 flight crew, 10 in total... was No longer called "Wagner PMC', now Wagner Group.

Keep Fighting, Keep Winning!

Adding this, from 09/17/23:

There will be no war in modern conditions on the territory of Belarus - President Alexander Lukashenko.

“Because this is impossible. We are the most peace-loving nation on earth. We do not wave or threaten anyone with atomic weapons, or any units - Wagner and so on,” Lukashenko said.

Cynthia, there is a quick glance of a brutal unexpected clip. 

Last week terrorists from Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (affiliated with al-Qaeda) carried out several attacks on Wagner PMC facilities in Gao province in Mali.

Terrorists later released video of dead fighters, who were killed on the Gossi-Gao road.

This glance in above video... The trained fighters by Wagner in Africa (Mali), and the consequences after an attack by the trained African fighters against the enemy this time. They used the enemies tactics. They rolled some heads on the Al-Qaeda, as they have... I couldn't post the full separate video, too graphic, not allowed, as expected rejected.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
