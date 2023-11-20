At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Indonesian Hospital

Staff at one of northern Gaza’s largest hospitals are appealing for urgent help from the UN and the Red Cross after Israeli forces surrounded the medical facility and bombarded the area, killing at least eight people in the hospital complex.

At least two doctors at the hospital were also injured during the repeated strikes.

The medical team told Al Jazeera that the hospital was targeted overnight without prior warning.

Earlier, one of our Gaza correspondents, Safwat al-Kahlout, said that it looks like Israeli forces are going to repeat what happened at al-Shifa Hospital and will also occupy the Indonesian Hospital.

Power has been shut at the hospital after its generator was hit by a strike, forcing its medics to operate on patients while using light from mobile phones, even as the bombardment went on.

Wafa also reported that Israeli artillery fire damaged the second floor of the hospital.

Aside from the estimated 150 wounded patients being treated at the hospital and about 100 medical workers, thousands of Palestinians are also sheltering at the hospital after being displaced by Israeli bombardments.

