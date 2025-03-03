Deadly Immunity - Government Cover-up of a Mercury/Autism Scandal by Robert F Kennedy Jr (2005)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When a study revealed that mercury in childhood vaccines may have caused autism in thousands of kids, the government rushed to conceal the data -- and to prevent parents from suing drug companies for their role in the epidemic.
In 2005, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote an article that was co-published by Rolling Stone magazine and Salon.com about the connection between the vaccine preservative thimerosal and the autism epidemic. After several revisions to the article and nearly 6 years after the original publication date, Salon.com retracted the article from its website archives without consideration or opportunity for rebuttal.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/deadly-immunity-government-cover-mercuryautism-scandal/
