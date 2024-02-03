George Galloway: On the campaign trail in Rochdale Friday 2 Feb (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

2 Feb 2024 Rochdale can become historic on the 29 February everybody here.

I don't need to touch your heart about what we've been watching on our phones for the last 115 days. Every one of you has seen the same images of destroyed children, of murdered women, of houses and clinics and schools and above all, hospitals.

Deliberately destroyed. Yes, by Israel, but enabled by Israel's backers. Who are Israel's backers? Well, they include, I'm afraid to say, our own country. And they include our own government. And worst of all, they include our own opposition. So called Labour Party. The Labour leader is who I'm fighting here. I can't do anything about Sunak. I can't do anything about Joe Biden.

But I, with your support, can do something about Keir Starmer the criminal, who has given every support possible to Israel's massacre of 30,000 palestinian people in a cage in Gaza.


