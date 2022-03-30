© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/30/2022 Miles Guo: The trading volume of the Himalaya Coin soars, with the daily over-the-counter trading volume being at least 10 times the trading volume at the Himalaya Exchange! A Russian oligarch who was sanctioned to the point of having no money for ice cream wants to borrow 1 million Himalaya Coins to get by. An Asian bitcoin big shot lamented that Himalaya Coin and Himalaya Pay are the hope of digital currency after visiting the Himalaya Exchange.