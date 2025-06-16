Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 16 June 2025

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

↗️The Sever Group of Forces' units advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence. Manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade were hit close to Novaya Sech, Ryzhevka, Iskriskovshchina, Pisarevka, Sadki (Sumy region), and Udy (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, eight armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of one mechanised brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Kolodeznoye, Glushchenkovo (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, and Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost up to 190 troops, one tank, and 10 pickup trucks. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

↗️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. The Group's units hit manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU close to Seversk, Minkovka, Semenovka, Bondarnoye, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU lost more than 175 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. Three electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/MPQ-64 radar station, two ammunition depots, and two materiel depots were destroyed.

📍Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Formations of five mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one UAV brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, and three national guard brigades were hit close to Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Novonikolayevka, and Novosergeyevka (DPR).

▪️The enemy losses amounted to up to 490 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five pickup trucks, and one artillery gun. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station was destroyed.

↗️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. The Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Zaporozhye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Gulyaipole, and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU lost more than 175 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and two electronic warfare stations.

💥Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces launched strikes at formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Novodanilovka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Zolotaya Balka, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️Up to 60 troops, six motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, one ammunition depot, and one materiel depot were eliminated.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones and Missile troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on the Ukrainian defence industry enterprise, training centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air defence radar stations, assembly workshops, strike UAV storage facilities and command posts, ammunition, explosive ordnance, and materiel depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 156 areas.

🎯Air defence systems shot down six U.S.-made JDAM guided bombs and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 63,737 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 611 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,922 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 26,251 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 36,910 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.