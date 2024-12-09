The Martyrdom of Hareth and Hammam One Buried, One Withheld

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While imprisoned, the father of martyrs Hareth and Hammam Hashash lost his sons—one buried and the other withheld by Israeli authorities. He shares his hope for Hammam’s return for a dignified burial and his faith in the resistance leadership.
Interview: The father of Hareth and Hammam Hashash.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
