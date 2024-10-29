Abundant Living with Kimberley Milousis REAIR

Even prior to COVID-19, the issue of health was one of the top priorities for Canadians.





Health transfer payments are the single largest financial transfer that happens in our nation currently, with $83.9 billion being received by the provinces and territories in 2021.





Some of the leading causes of death in Canada are cardiovascular disease and cancer, specifically lung cancer.





The good news is that these, and other diseases, can often be mitigated through healthy lifestyle choices. With an aging population in some regions of Canada, and with so many on the edge because of what we’ve been going through with COVID-19, this is an amazing time to have an uplifting conversation about health and wellness.





Kimberley Milousis is passionate about this topic.





Kimberley is a health entrepreneur who has built her livelihood on helping others get and stay healthy. In early 2021, she released her book, Life More Abundantly, and she’s here with us today to talk about all things health. I hope you’ll not only be uplifted by this conversation, but that it will give you great takeaways for your own health journey.





Thanks for joining us!





