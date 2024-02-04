© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Citizen Free Press · Kristi Noem has had enough: "Biden is undermining and destabilizing our country by allowing an invasion at the southern border. We need Donald Trump."
@CitizenFreePres
https://x.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1754253365528445337?s=20