82C Army
Apr 4, 2024
As many of you already know the WEF and the like are attempting to usurp government power’s. While being a non elected NGO (Non Governmental Organization) entity.
This is a great start however legal theft/taxation and harm will remain. This is still one of the prime problem’s and topics most continue avoiding. Even in the alternative media.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ndtqi-one-way-to-start-defeating-the-who-and-the-like.html