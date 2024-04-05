BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

One Way To Start Defeating The WHO And The Like
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 04/05/2024

82C Army


Apr 4, 2024


As many of you already know the WEF and the like are attempting to usurp government power’s. While being a non elected NGO (Non Governmental Organization) entity.


This is a great start however legal theft/taxation and harm will remain. This is still one of the prime problem’s and topics most continue avoiding. Even in the alternative media.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ndtqi-one-way-to-start-defeating-the-who-and-the-like.html

Keywords
taxationwhotheftredactedusurpworld health organizationworld economic forumngowefdefeatinggovernment powers82c armynon elected
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy