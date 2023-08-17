BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Symphony of Health, Reversing Aging. Dr. Todd Ovokaitys is interviewed by John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
47 views • 08/17/2023

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys talks with John Petersen, explaining some of his current processes that reverse aging, turning back the biological clock at the DNA level (typically three years per treatment), and how this is measured.

This fascinating discussion touches on topics including photoacoustic resonance, Reich machines, stem cells, energetic vibrations, and even biodynamic formulas and agricultural applications.

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys will join TransitionTALKS, and you can too! Be with us in person in Berkeley Springs, WV, or via livestream from anywhere in the world!  Find more info and tickets at TransitionTalks.org.  https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

agingstem cellreverse agingjohn petersendr toddphotoacoustic resonance
